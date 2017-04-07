Interim Vermont corrections chief gets permanent job

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections now has the job full time.

Lisa Menard had been acting commissioner since Republican Gov. Phil Scott took office in January.

As commissioner, Menard leads a team of 1,047 who operate the state's correctional system.

Menard began her career by working as a correctional officer. Over the years she has held several management and leadership positions.

She was first appointed commissioner last September after her predecessor took another job in state government.

Scott says Menard has demonstrated incredible leadership and professionalism heading the department.

