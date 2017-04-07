Quantcast

Sununu addresses summit on addiction

By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off a daylong summit on addiction in New Hampshire, describing his effort to help struggling employees at the ski area he used to run.

Sununu, a Republican, and former CEO at Waterville Valley ski area, spoke Friday at an event organized by the Opioid Task Force for Strafford County. He said schools not only need to do a better job of educating kids about substance misuse prevention, but that those prevention efforts need to seamlessly continue into the workplace.

Sununu said the ski area was "winging it" when it created a "buddy system" to match workers with substance use problems with colleagues in recovery, but he hopes other businesses will tackle the problem in a formal way. Representatives from several companies later described doing just that.

