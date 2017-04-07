Judge dismisses challenge to Vermont's aid-in-dying law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A lawsuit challenging Vermont's aid-in-dying law has been dismissed by a federal judge.

The lawsuit was filed by the Vermont Alliance for Ethical Healthcare and the Christian Medical and Dental Association in Tennessee.

Vermont Public Radio reports the groups said the law violates religious rights by forcing doctors who may oppose the concept for religious and ethical reasons to talk about aid-in-dying options with terminally ill patients.

Two terminally ill patients and several Vermont groups asked the federal judge to dismiss the suit.

In 2013, Vermont became the first state to legislate an aid-in-dying option for terminally ill patients. Four other states have similar laws.

