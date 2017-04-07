Quantcast

Police training in Plattsburgh Friday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Plattsburgh students will be participating in special training with area police Friday.

Active shooter training is happening Friday afternoon at Seton Catholic Middle and High Schools. It's meant to help students and teachers prepare for any active shooter situation.

People in the area will probably spot multiple law enforcement agencies parked around the campuses. It's scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

