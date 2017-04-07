Shaheen, Hassan support airstrikes decision in Syria

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan support the Trump administration's decision to launch airstrikes in Syria in response to President Bashar Assad's assault on his own people.

Shaheen, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, said Friday that going forward, President Donald Trump must explain to the American people his strategy to bring the broader Syrian conflict to a close and end the threat of terrorism that this conflict has fueled.

Hassan said the president must consult with Congress and "engage our international allies before further escalating the U.S. military's engagement" in Syria.

Shaheen said in 2013, when Assad used chemical weapons on his own people, she voted to support military action.

