$2M for NH dairy farmers ready for governor's signature

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A measure providing up to $2 million in emergency funding for New Hampshire dairy farmers strained by last year's drought is ready for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's signature.

The Senate on Thursday concurred with changes made by the House last month to the measure. The bill originated in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro, was the bill's prime sponsor. He said the legislation provides a fair formula for distributing the money. He said higher than anticipated feed costs have threatened to put many dairy farms out of business.

The drought forced some farmers to reduce their herds to save money. The state had 115 licensed cow-only dairies in October, down from 123 in January 2016.

Sununu has indicated he would sign the measure.

