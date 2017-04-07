Quantcast

More Vt. cops trained in fair and impartial policing

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

About 100 more Vermont law enforcement officers have been trained on fair and impartial policing.

A report from the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council says 92 officers passed the four-hour course since last April.

It also says that as of April 1, all Vermont law enforcement agencies reported that they have adopted the Fair and Impartial Policing policy or that their policies are in line with the essential elements of that policy.

