Super Bowl trophy visits Vermont Statehouse

It's safe to say Patriots fandom runs deep in New England.

"My wife, when we got married, she got me a Patriots wedding band because she said I was guaranteed to never take it off my finger," said David Ruiz, a Massachusetts native who now lives in Waterbury.

And it's not every day you get a chance to see a piece of sports history.

"Dream come true, you know, a once in a lifetime experience," said Granville, New York native Michelle Folger. "I'd stay here for hours to get in."

So it shouldn't be much of a surprise that fans from around Vermont lined up at the statehouse in Montpelier Friday afternoon, all to catch a glimpse of America's favorite 22-inch tall, seven-pound piece of Tiffany sterling silver.

"That was such an amazing comeback and it'll be amazing to see the trophy in person," said Ryan Wetmore of Williston. "I've supported the Patriots for a while now, and it'll be my first time ever seeing it so I can't wait."

Governor Phil Scott addressed the crowd of Pats fans, praising the organization for its hard work and never-say-die attitude, traits he says the club shares with Vermonters.

"It's certainly a special day when we can have the Lombardi trophy here in the statehouse," Scott said. "I'm a Pats fan, so it's a great day for us."



Every NFL team's stated goal is to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to its fans, but Vermonters were particularly thrilled that the Patriots made the effort to bring the trophy to them.



"It shows how they can give it to the community and show that they have pride to Montpelier and the other states in New England," said Braeden Adams of Montpelier.



"It's awesome," Ruiz added. "It's just like the younger gentleman before us said, it shows great respect to all of our New England states from the Patriots and just great pride for everyone involved."



"I think it's fabulous that their management will bring the trophy around to different states," said Folger. "That really says something that they are doing this for their fans and I really appreciate it."

And if Pats fans have it their way, the team will be bringing trophy number six back to the statehouse next year.