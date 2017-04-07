Super Bowl trophy visits Vermont Statehouse

Fire fighters responded to the first vehicle fire on Miller Street early Sunday morning.
Heads up if you're going swimming: state fishing access areas are not for you.
According to police, Ryan L'Heureux, 28, grabbed the girl's behind while she shopped with a family member
Stowe’s Brewers Festival will host more than 40 brewers.
Nick and Ike are back in the kitchen with a recipe for the grill.
The incident happened on Route 30 in Newfane.
Strong storms have once again left their mark on the region.
A 15-year-old black lab was rescued during a house fire in Williston Saturday.
