Vt. congressional delegation reacts to US strike in Syria

Vermont's congressional delegation is reacting to the U.S. airstrike in Syria. Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders say the U.S. must be wary of using military force in Syria.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, reacting to the Trump administration's decision to launch airstrikes in Syria following a chemical weapons attack on civilians, says the U.S. must keep in mind that there are grave risks and unintended consequences in the use of military force.

A Democrat, Leahy said Friday that U.S. military force should be used in self-defense or part of a larger strategy in conjunction with international partners, and with the broad support of the American people.

Leahy said the president is now required to give Congress notification under the War Powers Act, and that he will want to see what it says.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said Syrian leader Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own citizens in violation of international conventions and moral standards makes him a war criminal.

Sanders said the U.S. must work with the international community to bring peace and stability to Syria. But he also said he is deeply concerned the strikes could drag the U.S. into a longer-term military engagement in the Middle East, which he said would be disastrous for the American people.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said al-Assad must be held accountable for his barbaric actions.

The congressman said President Trump implied Thursday that steps are underway that will lead to a regime change in Syria.

Welch said the president has a constitutional obligation to submit to Congress his plan to defeat ISIS and stabilize Syria. And that Congress must do its job by debating and voting on the president's plan.