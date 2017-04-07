New breast pump product helps moms on the go

Any new mom who breast-feeds will tell you pumping can be complicated, but now there's a new product aimed at giving moms back their mobility.

Breast pumping on the go became a reality for new mom Tara Reilly four months ago. Tara used to spend hours in one place hooked up to a traditional breast pump.

"So I couldn't move around freely, I couldn't stand up," said Tara.

In December, she entered a trial group for Willow, a new wearable breast pump that is cordless, battery powered and quiet.

The doughnut-shaped bag has a one-way valve to prevent leakage. The bags are freezer safe and disposable. Each pump weighs less than a pound.

Reporter Meg Oliver: Is it comfortable?

Tara: Super comfortable hardly feel it.

Several companies are trying to make pumps smaller and more portable. Willow CEO Naomi Kelman says her company has the first cordless model.

"Not all moms have access to private rooms or sometimes public restrooms. We want moms to not have to undress and really maintain that dignity," said Kelman.

Willow also works with an app. It tells you how much you've pumped and for how long.

Oliver: Are you ever nervous it's going to fall out?"

Tara: No, it feels so secure.

But convenience comes at a cost. Willow is expected to retail around $430.