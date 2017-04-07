Quantcast

Police: 2 Plattsburgh men arrested for picking up prostitutes

Jeffrey Plunkett Jeffrey Plunkett
Juan Suarez-Nose Juan Suarez-Nose
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

New York State Police have arrested two Plattsburgh men for allegedly picking up prostitutes.

Juan Suarez-Nose and Jeffrey Plunkett were charged Thursday with patronizing a prostitute which is a misdemeanor. They are scheduled to appear in court later this month. The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into prostitution in the region.

