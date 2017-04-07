Vermont board OKs sale of 13 hydroelectric dams

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has okayed the sale of 13 hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers.

Vermont Public Radio reports TransCanada is selling the dams to Great River Hydro, a subsidiary of the Boston-based investment firm, ArcLight Capital Partners.

The state of Vermont considered buying the dams more than a decade ago and interest was rekindled in March when TransCanada said it was trying to sell power generation facilities in the United States. But state officials said the purchase price would have been too steep.

The dams are in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Federal regulators have already approved the deal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Hydroelectric dams come with environmental responsibilities

Vermont Republican leaders cautious about dam purchase

Shumlin, top lawmakers appoints task force on dam purchase