Vermont DMV commissioner reacts to detective sharing personal info

Discouraged and disheartened.

That's the reaction of Vermont's DMV commissioner to evidence that one of his investigators inappropriately shared information with Federal Immigration enforcement agents.

A 2013 law allows undocumented residents in Vermont to get a driver's license and their personal information is not supposed to be shared with the Feds.

Emails obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union show a detective went rogue passing along information to ICE.

"Obviously we will reach out to that very, very small pocket of our organization that still isn't quite all the way where we have to expect them to be, but we will do that. We will not throw that person overboard," said Rob Ide, Vermont DMV commissioner.

Ide says he'll personally provide mentorship to the detective in question if necessary and staff in general are scheduled to receive more training.

Last fall, the DMV settled a case with a Jordanian man for $40,000 after sharing his personal details.

Sharing continued between the DMV detective and federal agents even after that settlement.