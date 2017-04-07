Sinkhole closes road connecting South Burlington, Williston

The rain is causing trouble for commuters in Williston and South Burlington. Drivers are being turned around at a major connecting road between the two towns because of a sinkhole.

Kimball Ave. is shut down at Gregory Dr. on the South Burlington side, and Marshall Ave. is closed at Shunpike Road on the Williston side.

A full assessment still needs to be done but city leaders blame old pipes and high water for the problem.

Thousands of drivers travel here every day. They are all being asked to stay away.

"Avoid it at all costs. You know, seek alternate routes-- Williston Road, the interstate. Certainly, this will be an impact on the traveling public, particularly Friday night and the weekend until people are more aware of it. And it will certainly add time to commute times. And we just ask for people's patience while we try to fix this, but we're doing it in a way that puts public safety first," said Justin Rabidoux, the director of South Burlington Public Works.

The road is expected to remain closed through the weekend.

Crews will take another look at the sinkhole Monday.