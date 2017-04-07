UVM Medical Center treats patient with rare disease

A rare disease has surfaced in our region.

The UVM Medical Center has confirmed that there is a case of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. That's a disease that attacks a person's nervous system.

The patient is from northern New York and the Clinton County Health Department told us the state health department is investigating.

The UVM Medical Center says it has taken all necessary precautions in treating a patient with this condition.

The National Institutes of Health says about one in a million people get CJD and there are about 300 cases in the United States each year. It is not contagious. Most cases happen randomly though some are hereditary. A very small number are acquired from exposure to brain or nervous system tissue. It usually appears later in life and 90 percent of people die within a year.