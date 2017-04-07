Former US ambassador to Syria reacts to overnight missile strike

The former United States ambassador to Syria who now lives in Vermont is voicing his reaction to the overnight missile strike. He says the use of chemical weapons in Syria is nothing new, so he was stunned to learn last night of the military action taken by the U.S. Now, he's watching closely to see what happens next.

"I think they have a sense that American credibility is being tested by things like use of chemical weapons," said Robert Ford.

Ford was U.S. ambassador to Syria from 2011 to 2014. He says Tuesday's apparent chemical weapons attack is not unfamiliar in the war-torn country.

"It's not a surprise. He's done it many times before. The president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, has used chemical weapons repeatedly," said Ford.

Ford says Assad feels he can act with impunity despite an international treaty among countries not to use chemical weapons after World War I.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Why does Assad attack his own people?

Ford: Well, he's trying to do two things. Number one, he's trying to intimidate the opposition to say, 'I can do this and nobody can stop me. And if you don't stop fighting, I can do it to you.' And the second reason he's doing it is he has a shortage of manpower," said Ford.

But Ford did not expect the U.S. military airstrike overnight targeting a Syrian air base where the chemical attack was reportedly launched Tuesday.

"It's a big change in the way the president has spoken about the Middle East. I wouldn't subscribe to much importance to it yet. It's a onetime incident. I'm not at all sure that there's going to be any follow up on the American side," said Ford.

But Ford says the Trump administration will closely gauge reaction from Syria and Russian support over the next few weeks to see whether it does or doesn't mean a deepening involvement from the U.S. and a change in policy.

"Just because we have one cruise missile strike doesn't mean you're going off into a new war. That would be a big overreaction," said Ford.

Ford compared this U.S. airstrike to similar one-time moves by President Clinton against Iraq in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, Vermont's congressional delegation is also speaking out on the missile strike making similar statements that U.S. must use military force cautiously.

