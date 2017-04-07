Quantcast

The future of Vermont Technical College

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont Technical College has been educating students for 150 years. It currently has more than 1,600 students and all of its programs involve hands-on applied learning. About 48 percent of VTC's student body is made up of first-generation students and about 85 percent of them are from Vermont.

Pat Moulton was just named as the president of VTC. She appeared on "The :30" to talk about the school's future. Watch the video to see.

