How Tropical Storm Irene repairs are holding up

It has been nearly six years since Tropical Storm Irene destroyed more than $700 million worth of infrastructure. Vermont Agency of Transportation officials who helped with repairs say some hard-hit spots on Route 4 have withstood the test of time.

As you drive down Route 4 in Mendon, signs of the devastation that took place nearly six years ago can be hard to spot. But if you look closely at the rivers that crisscross the two-lane road, eroded river beds still show the damage from Tropical Storm Irene.

"This whole valley was consumed by Mendon Brook," said Bruce Nichols, VTrans.

More than a mile stretch of Route 4 was engulfed by muddy water and debris. Residents were isolated in their homes and crews rushed to piece together the major corridor connecting the western part of the state to the eastern.

"We were trying to rebuild things fast but rebuild them right," said Nichols.

It took three weeks to repair the damages and VTrans says in the following years, they made additional improvements to allow the water to move through a tunnel underneath the road and hopefully keep it from flowing over the next time the brook jumps its banks.

That's something businesses along the waterways appreciate.

"This particular street was hit really badly," said Charles Shackleton, business owner.

Residing just a couple of hundred feet from the Ottauquechee River in Bridgewater meant bad news for Shackleton Thomas furniture and pottery store.

"When the flood came through here, a lot of people around this company thought it would be the end of the company," said Shackleton.

Half painted blue walls leading to the basement show why.

"We decided to paint a blue line to show where the flood came up to so that we could forever remember," said Shackleton.

The flood caused nearly half a million dollars in damages, keeping Shackleton out of business for almost three months. He says he's still reeling from the cost of repairing the building and his parking lot is severely damaged from the flooded river.

"To get those back in shape is a lot of money," said Shackleton.

VTrans officials say because this winter was mild, flooding will not be an issue for the roads.