Water pipe repairs planned in Burlington

When it rains in downtown Burlington, business owners tell me the first thing they want to check is did the rain stay outside where it belongs or did it affect their buildings?

Marian Fritz owns several properties on Church Street and says she's cleaned up her fair share of water line issues.

"Almost every building, actually, because we have a very antiquated system," she said.

Burlington has 110 miles of water lines. This year, 5-6 miles will either be replaced or be repaired.

"Which is the most we've reconstructed in a long, long time," Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer said.

Spencer says it will cost about $2 million of the $8 million bond approved by voters in November.

Fritz calls this good news.

"Is the fact that the city is doing something. I don't-- we haven't been notified of what the plan is, where it's going to start, where it's going to end, but the fact that it is just being looked at," she said.

Fritz says before she bought backflow preventers for her buildings, she had backups in her bathrooms.

Despite some issues, Fritz says she's committed to property downtown because she loves the buildings.

"We do as much preventive maintenance as we can, and I look at this bond issue as prevention on the city's side," Fritz said.

Next month, Spencer says they will be rolling out their plans and notifying home and business owners when work will take place.

The plan is to replace some lines and repair others using a liner.