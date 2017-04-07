Eva shares highlights of her adventure in South Africa

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

You may have noticed our Eva McKend was recently missing from the Channel 3 News for a while. That's because she set off on a lifelong dream to visit South Africa and connect with young people about journalism. Eva went to Cape Town and the surrounding suburbs. Part of her mission was to speak with South African students about the American media.

Eva shared the story of her journey on "The :30." Watch the video to see.

Click here for Eva McKend's interview on Bush Radio 89.5fm.

