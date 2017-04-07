Quantcast

Mass. man accused of sexually assaulting Vt. woman

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A Massachusetts man is accused of sexually assaulting a Vermonter.

Investigators say 28-year-old David Peters originally came to St. Albans in January to have sex with the woman and then sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say he was arrested Friday when he thought he was returning to Vermont to meet with the alleged victim.

Peters was released on bond.

