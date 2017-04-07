Quantcast

Police: NJ man pulled over after going 116 MPH on I-89

Jacob Jemas
SHARON, Vt. -

A New Jersey man is accused of using a lead foot through Sharon Friday afternoon.

Jacob Jemas, 22, was allegedly driving 116 MPH when State Police pulled him over on I-89.

Jemas was arrested and is due in court next month. 

