Using fitness to make wishes happen

Staff members and clients at Body Resolution were participating in a fund raising event Friday evening for Vermont Make-A-Wish. For every $5 donation a participant was able to raise, they had to do one burpee, one squat and one push-up.

"I'm an employee of Body Resolution and I've always wanted to do an exercise based fundraiser," event organizer, Olivia Johnson said. "I thought it would be a great way for us to harness the comradery of our Body Resolution community and get or clients to want to contribute to the fundraiser as well to sort of get us back for all the hard work we put them through."

One of Johnson's clients, Jennifer Murphy, along with her husband Eric raised the most money, close to $2400.

"I really support all the work that she (Johnson) has done in fundraisers and what was so exciting about this one was that it was going to grant an entire wish for a child which was cool raising a whole $10,000 and we actually beat that goal."

The goal was $10,000, but they raised $13,386. That's enough to bring two Make-A-Wish families to Disney. It's a great accomplishment to raise that much money, but that also means a lot of burpees, squats and push-ups.

"We'll be tired. I was practicing last week, so we'll be exhausted, but it's worth it," Murphy said.

There was also a basketball event at Hazen High School Friday night that raised money for Vermont Make-A-Wish.