Police: Burlington man broke into home, found sitting in chair

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday, after Burlington police say he broke into a home on South Willard St.
Lt. Jonathan Young says a woman locked herself in her bedroom and called 911 around 3 a.m., after waking up to the sound of breaking glass.
When police arrived, they say they found a shattered front door and Neil Thisse sitting in a chair inside the home.
Lt. Young says the woman was not hurt.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, so no fear of other suspects on the loose.
Thisse was taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
The manhunt for a Massachusetts murder suspect, who was last seen driving an SUV with Vermont plates, is over.
Saturday, high winds also ripped a roof off a building on North Main Street in Barre City.
The 40th annual Mayor's Cup Festival concluded Sunday.
It was on campus for about 50 years and it's still one thing most Vermonters can't forget about, and now it’s returning to UVM.
A U.S. Army soldier in Northern New York has been charged with murder this morning.
Family has been displaced from the home.
31st annual hot air balloon festival at the Stoweflake Resort.
New York is taking aim at the invasive species threatening local ecosystems statewide.
