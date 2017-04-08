Police: Burlington man broke into home, found sitting in chair

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday, after Burlington police say he broke into a home on South Willard St. 

Lt. Jonathan Young says a woman locked herself in her bedroom and called 911 around 3 a.m., after waking up to the sound of breaking glass. 

When police arrived, they say they found a shattered front door and Neil Thisse sitting in a chair inside the home.

Lt. Young says the woman was not hurt.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, so no fear of other suspects on the loose. 

Thisse was taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. 

