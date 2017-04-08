Destination Recreation: Burlington observation tower

There's an arrest in a robbery in St. Albans and the suspect will be in court Monday afternoon.
The White House's "drug czar" is visiting Vermont to discuss the state's treatment model and national approaches to treating opioid addiction.
The White House's "drug czar" says Vermont's opioid treatment system is an "incredibly valuable national model" that's being emulated across the country.
It was on campus for about 50 years and it's still one thing most Vermonters can't forget about, and now it’s returning to UVM.
Jury selection begins Monday for a former Franklin County State Senator accused of sex crimes.
The Vermont Department of Labor is refunding businesses that were overcharged because of a computer error.
240 years ago the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont took place in Hubbardton.
The manhunt for a Massachusetts murder suspect, who was last seen driving an SUV with Vermont plates, is over.
Saturday, high winds also ripped a roof off a building on North Main Street in Barre City.
