Destination Recreation: Burlington observation tower

These kids are marching their way to the Burlington Airport, but these kids and their families are not catching a flight. Each step takes them closer to a behind the scenes experience of what happens here. Three flights up and they're in the observation tower. This is something you don't see everywhere. There is no way you can come into an airport and watch airplanes take off anywhere else really," says mom Brittany Almassalkhi.

Allie Hearn has three boys and she says, this may inspire a future pilot in her family. "My children love airplanes. They are obsessed with air planes. So it's very nice to come inside and watch airplanes," says Hearn.

It's a unique opportunity to sit above the runway and watch the flow of the airport. From this view, you can see the planes coming and going, the ground crews filling up gas tanks and loading bags and even hear the air traffic controllers orchestrating what's happening. "It's just nice. We bring lunch, we just chill out. We can spend hours, I mean hours here," says Almassalkhi.

And the hours are spent learning as well. "It's nice to see to them watch what they enjoy reading in books," says Hearn.

"It opens up a discussion. So you can talk about lots of stuff," says Almassalkhi

With views and opportunities to learn. This destination is for the kid in everyone

"Just talking about what number do you see? What color is that? There is a lot to learn and it's a great area for that,"