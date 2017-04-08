Quantcast

Tractor-trailer flips on I-89 in Berlin

Posted: Updated:
BERLIN, Vt. -

Interstate 89 Northbound in Berlin was down to one lane in Berlin Saturday morning after a FedEx tractor-trailer flipped.

State police say it happened just before 6 a.m. near Exit 7. They say they driver, 46-year-old Robert Collins of Underhill, lost control of the tandem unit and it went off the road and overturned. They had to bring in wrecker crews and a crane to remove the tractor-trailer from the median.

The driver was not hurt.

The interstate was down to one lane through the morning. What caused the crash is still under investigation.

