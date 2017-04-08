Quantcast

Claremont police investigate assault/theft in Walmart parking lot

CLAREMONT, N.H. -

Claremont Police are looking for your help after a Walmart employee's car was stolen.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase says at 11 p.m. Friday, an employee of Walmart was assaulted after leaving work.

He was then forced by a male suspect to hand over his keys.

Police say the suspect then drove off in the employee's car.

The car has since been recovered.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark short hair and a dark colored sweatshirt. 

Police are currently reviewing video of the incident. 

If anyone has any information, call Claremont Police at 603-542-9538 or the tip line at 603-542-7026.  

