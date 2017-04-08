Quantcast

93 year-old dies after falling through ice

CHITTENDEN, Vt. -

An Vermont man is dead after falling through the ice in Chittenden.

The victim has been identified as 93-year-old William Graf.  A witness said Graf was going out onto the ice to rescue his dog and was unable to get out of the water while attempting to save his pet.

State Police say he was hiking in the woods near Lefferts Pond when he and his dog fell through the ice. Rescue crews recovered the body of the man and the dog Saturday afternoon.  Officials say the man was an avid hiker and visited the pond often. The investigation into the incident is continuing and an autopsy is pending.

