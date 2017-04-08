Quantcast

Van into guardrail on Interstate 89 in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
GEORGIA, Vt. -

Interstate 89 in Georgia was reduced to one lane after a crash, with a young child in the car.  

Police say a van was headed south when it hit the guardrail just before Exit 18.  The driver, passenger and toddler in the back seat were all transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.  Police say the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel but the cause of the accident is still under investigation. 

