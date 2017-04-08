Quantcast

Public Service Board approves sale of hydroelectric dams - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Public Service Board approves sale of hydroelectric dams

Posted: Updated:
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

The sale of several hydro dams in our region has been approved by Vermont regulators.


The Vermont Public Service Board has approved the sale of 13 hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers. TransCanada is selling the dams to Great River Hydro, a subsidiary of a Boston-based investment firm.  Vermont considered buying the dams, which are in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, but state officials said the price was too high.  Federal regulators have already approved the deal.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.