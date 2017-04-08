Public Service Board approves sale of hydroelectric dams

The sale of several hydro dams in our region has been approved by Vermont regulators.



The Vermont Public Service Board has approved the sale of 13 hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers. TransCanada is selling the dams to Great River Hydro, a subsidiary of a Boston-based investment firm. Vermont considered buying the dams, which are in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, but state officials said the price was too high. Federal regulators have already approved the deal.