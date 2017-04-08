Youth turkey calling contest in Castleton

With the youth turkey hunting weekend approaching young hunters are practicing their skills, but not with their guns.

On a hill overlooking Lake Bomoseen, turkey calls could be heard from the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Camp. These turkey callers weren't hoping to attract a bird. That's not until the end of the month at the youth turkey hunt weekend. Saturday, they were calling for a different prize.

"Even though their call might not be prefect, if it's got a certain cadence and rhythm, I'll score them fairly high," said Charles Hewes, a judge for the Youth Turkey Calling Contest.

Twenty hunters sounded off their best attempts of their prey. "I've probably been calling 4 or 5 years," said Hunter Michaud of East Hardwick. It's a technique the 15-year-old said took some time in the woods to get the hang of. "Took some practice to get started but now I'm efficient and I can call in turkeys," Michaud said.

He has competed for the last three years, walking away without an award, but this time his calls won over the judges. First, second, and third place were chosen from three age groups Winners received a plaque and bragging rights. But veteran turkey hunters say the call is just a part of being successful in the woods. "It's a game of persistence and patience. You go in the woods and wait for your opportunity," Hewes said.

Youth hunters will have that opportunity in a couple weeks.

For more information on youth turkey hunting click here.