Bucks Blast Glens Falls to Move to 5-0

The Vermont Bucks could have been forgiven for a down game Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The team served as a last minute replacement opponent for the New Hampshire Brigade in Manchester Friday night and owner Tim Viens had to step in as an injury replacement at kicker. But the Bucks cruised to a 75-13 win over Glens Falls anyway to move to 5-0 in their inaugural season.

Vermont drove right down the field on its opening possession, and Steffen Colon capped it with a short touchdown run. Viens stepped up for the extra point and drilled it, the first of six consecutive made kicks for the Bucks owner and CanAm Indoor Football League President.

The Gladiators challenged with a pair of kick return touchdowns courtesy of Jon Hammond (no known relation to the Jurassic Park founder of the same name), but the Vermont offense was far too potent.

The Bucks scored the final 54 points of the game to cruise to a victory.

Vermont is 5-0 and returns to action next Saturday at Rochester.