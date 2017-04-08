Two pedestrians hit by car in Morristown

A crash seriously injured two pedestrians Saturday night in Morristown.

Police say the driver was not at fault, and the two people stepped out in front of the car. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Main and Congress Streets. There is no crosswalk there.

Twenty-eight year-old Kristin Engel and 34-year-old Dan Leach were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver's car was damaged. He is not being charged.