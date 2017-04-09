Barre's water boil notice to continue till Tuesday

There's a water warning out for Barre City because of a pipe break.

"They told us to go ahead and boil our water," said Carrie Bendickson of Barre.

"Still buying spring water, still have to boil water if we use it," said Heather Ray of Barre.

Barre City residents continue to boil their water after a water main break Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Summer Street. City officials say 2 to 3 streets experienced low water pressure that day, but that wasn't all. "The water we had was brown. We couldn't use the toilet, dishes, laundry," Ray said.

Since the break city officials have been telling residents to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. They say the biggest concern for contamination was during the actual repair-- which took place Friday, but they say the order remains in effect as a precaution.

"They had trucks, a roller, an excavator and everything out here for quite a while," Ray said.

"I went to turn the water on and there was nothing, and I came outside and they were all -- the street was all blocked off and they were working down there," Bendickson.

City officials say they expect the warning to be in effect until Tuesday until a day-long bacteria test is completed.

