In The Kitchen: Bird's nest macaroons

BIRD'S NEST MACAROONS

Ingredients:

14 ounces sweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup sugar

6 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 egg whites

1 teaspoon almond extract

1- 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

mini candy-coated chocolate eggs

Process:

1) Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silpat and set aside.

2) In a large bowl, mix together the coconut, flour and salt. Next stir in the egg whites and almond extract.

3) Form the dough into 2 tablespoon sized balls (about the size of a golf ball) and place them on the prepared baking sheets. Carefully press an indent into the middle of each cookie to form a "nest" shape.

3) Bake the macaroons for 18-22 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Remove macaroons from oven, and allow them to fully cool.

4) Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and heat it in a microwave (30-60 seconds at a time), until the chips fully melt when stirred. Dip the bottom of each macaroon in the melted chocolate and place them (chocolate side down) on a piece of wax paper, parchment paper, or silpat.

5) Drizzle the tops of the macaroons with more melted chocolate, if desired. One at a time, dip an end of a candy egg in chocolate, and place in the indent. Add 2-3 eggs in each macaroon. Allow the chocolate to set. Enjoy!