In The Kitchen: Bird's nest macaroons

New Hampshire's attorney general says a man has been wounded by two police officers who fired their guns during a confrontation in Keene.
Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.
The final steps of jury selection are underway in the sex assault case involving a former state senator.
A Thetford man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a family fight.
Police have released the name of a Burlington High School student who drowned off Oakledge Park Monday.
New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a man has drowned while swimming in Franconia Brook in the northern part of the state.
Burlington City Council has voted to keep a contested traffic project.
You can weigh in on how to stop flooding on Lake Champlain.
