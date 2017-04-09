Lyndonville student named New England Bannagrams champ

After a day full of classes, Lyndon Town School's fourth and fifth graders are playing Bananagrams.

It's an appealing way to slip in some vocabulary training.

"They are definitely learning more about words," said Christine Owens, coordinator of the After School Program. "Spelling is something that is hard for a lot of kids."

But one of these students is New England's 'Top Banana.'

Kaede Shimamura, a fifth grader, won her classroom tournament and then competed online against 15,000 students in New England to become a finalist.

"I was very nervous at the beginning this year," said Shimamura.

She was the only Vermont representative and she came out on top.

"I have never really won a real competition before with so many people across different places that I have never met before," said Shimamura.

She went home with a trophy and a big check to help her After School Program.

"I think it feels really great cause I've been doing After School for a really long time," said Shimamura. "I have been doing this since kindergarten and I was really scared to go back then."

Her school is proud of her win, because it puts Vermont on the map.

"We couldn't be happier," said Owens. "We are a small school in the Northeast Kingdom and for us to receive, not just the money-award, but the recognition that kids up here in the Kingdom can do really amazing things."