Vermont Fish and Wildlife to talk of 7-year trout study

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont biologists are going to be telling the public about a seven-year study of an experimental catch-and-release trout fishing water on the Dog River near Montpelier.

The Dog River has long been considered one of Vermont's best wild trout streams with a reputation for abundant wild rainbow trout and large brown trout.

Surveys in the 1990s found high wild trout densities, excellent natural reproduction, good growth rates and good angler catch rates, but in the early 2000s there was a significant trout decline.

In response, Fish and Wildlife implemented an experimental catch-and-release or "no-kill" restriction for the lower eight miles of the river. Adult anglers were also restricted to artificial flies and lures.

The April 25 meeting in Montpelier will outline the results of the experiment.

