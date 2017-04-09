Waterville resort named US Ski Team training site

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) - The Waterville Valley Resort is now a training site for the U.S. Ski Team and will host two annual competitions.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association recently announced that it is expanding low-cost regional training opportunities for young elite athletes through formal partnerships with ski clubs, resorts and performance facilities around the country.

Many of the multi-year partnerships are a way of formally recognizing relationships between the association and clubs for decades.

The Waterville resort's president said a two-time Olympian and U.S. Ski Team member originally designed the resort.

The resort has hosted 11 World Cup races.

The partnership is formally between the association and the resort as well as the training and competition center Waterville Valley Black and Blue Trail Smashers.

The races haven't been scheduled yet.

