'Meme' program to offer teens healthy 'life hacks'

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont teens can now get life hacks through cell phone text messages thanks to a new program launched by a health care consortium.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care has worked with teens to design memes that aim to help teens get healthy.

The memes feature clever tips to common concerns that teens face like managing stress, navigating peer pressure and drinking enough water.

Students older than 13 can sign up with parental permission.

The memes include vibrant images and graphic texts and many will be interactive with questions for students to answer.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care says it will use responses to gauge interest but won't record individual answers and phone numbers.

The messages are scheduled to go out once a week, typically on Friday mornings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.