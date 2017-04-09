Flavors of the Valley draws a crowd

Farmers and local restaurants filled Hartford High School today for the 16th annual Flavors of the Valley.

Kerry Gawalt has been running the Cedar Mountain Farm in Hartland for nearly 20 years. She says teaching the public about where their food comes from is an important part of the job. "It's nice to connect with people who are interested in our frozen yogurt, in our cheese, in our vegetables. We also sell beef. It's a nice way to connect to people in our area," she said.

On Sunday she got to share her work with the community for the annual Flavors of the Valley expo at the Hartford High School. She and more than a dozen other farmers set up tables where people could learn about all that goes into their food. "A whole bunch of different products. A homemade bread that the kids made with blueberries, and butternut squash that they grew, so something for everybody," Gawalt said.

There were more than 40 vendors in all--featuring a number of businesses that highlight the local farm fresh products in the area. "Flavors was developed as an opportunity for people to get to know their local farmers and really meet the folks who are growing food here, selling food, and then in addition, we have the other businesses who use products from local farms," said Becka Warren, one of the event's coordinators.

Farmers of all ages came out to share their work. Nine year-old Maeve Leslie Gawalt was selling items to raise money for the Hartland Cattle Club. She and her friends hoped to raise enough to cover costs for taking their cows out to fairs and shows. "We're selling bread, cupcakes, gardening kits--all kinds of things," she said.

Hundreds packed the school gym, lining up to get samples of everything from maple cotton candy to garden flowers. "They've got tacos. They've got baked goods. They've got cheeses. They've got everything you would ever want. There's a pancake place up there making crepes and different... there's different kinds of everything you'd ever want to taste here," said Janet Rae of Norwich.

Helping farmers grow new connections within the community for yet another year.