Sanders calls on Trump to explain Syria goals

Sen. Bernie Sanders Sunday urged the President to seek Congressional approval before taking additional military action in Syria.

President Trump last week ordered missile strikes on a Syrian airfield believed to be the launching point of a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Sanders said the President needs to explain what his long-term goals are before he gets in too deep.

"Maybe the most important vote that I have ever cast in my life as a member of Congress was against the war in Iraq. When we get sucked into a war, we do not know the unintended consequences. It is easier to get into a war than it is to get out of a war, as we have learned now over the last 15 years in the Middle East," Sanders said.

Sanders also said military action is not enough, and that the goal should be working with coalition partners to find a political solution.