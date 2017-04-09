Police identify woman killed in Colchester Amtrak collision

Police have identified the driver killed in a collision with an Amtrak train in Colchester Sunday night.

Authorities say 32-year-old Erin Allen of Colchester was killed after she attempted to drive across a marked rail crossing on Depot Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Allen's car was hit by the northbound Amtrak Vermonter train. It was hit on the driver's side and pushed about 150 feet down the tracks.

Allen was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say there were five passengers and two crew on the train -- none of them were injured.

"Amtrak will send officials out as well. We cooperate with them and they cooperate with us in the crash and we have on scene accident investigators who responded to the crash and we will do a complete investigation," said Colchester Police Sgt. Peter Hull.

The passengers on the train were taken from the scene by taxi to their final destination in St. Albans. The road and the tracks were closed for about four hours after the crash.

The railroad crossing on Depot Road is equipped with warning lights, but does not have gates to stop traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.