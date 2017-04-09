Police identify woman killed in Colchester Amtrak collision

The search continues for a missing child who fell into the Winooski River.
The Middlebury Fire Department is at the scene of a fire along Route 7.
Police say a Morrisonville woman collected her dead father’s benefits for months after he died as his body lay in the house.
Jury selection is continuing for a third day in the trial of a former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.
A company that specializes in dismantling nuclear reactors has signed on to help tear down an idled Vermont power plant.
Vermont regulators have approved construction of the state's first independent surgical center despite opposition from nonprofit hospitals.
New state child care regulations are forcing some teachers to get more training to keep the same position. Lyndon State College just launched a one-of-a-kind program that is changing the way teachers in Vermont get licensed.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall with residents in his home state of Vermont.
