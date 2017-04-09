Antique sellers gather in Barre for big market

More than 100 people checked out the Montpelier Antiques Market Sunday.

Fifteen vendors from across New England sold a variety of keepsakes including pots, paintings, chairs, and jewelry.

Some sellers, like 97 year-old Gertrude Hodge, have decades of experience in the antiques trade. "The most important thing is the fun I have meeting people, and the things that people collect...are very, very interesting because you never know, the next person who comes through, what they're going to ask for," Hodge said. "Vermont is old and they realize we have antiques here, and they come from all over the country to buy our antiques."

The event was held at the Canadian Club in Barre. It was the final show of a winter series.