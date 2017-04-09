Quantcast

Sunny skies welcomed on waterfront

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was collective sigh of relief across the region today as warm temps and sunny skies finally arrived. 

The Burlington waterfront was bustling Sunday afternoon as residents and tourists soaked in the sunshine. Many people were out walking, biking, and eating some early-season ice cream. 

For many it's a sign that winter is finally over.  "Warm, super amazing, you don't really need a jacket," said Carmen Torres of Barre.

"It's wonderful weather. The crocus are up in the backyard. There were like 30 robins hopping around out there. There's even bees at the crocus. Who could complain? I'm going to go home and plant my tomatoes," said Ed Stanak of Barre.

The forecast for the first part of the week calls for temperatures to reach the 70's.

