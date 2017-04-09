Plattsburgh Honors National Champs

Three weeks ago, the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team came from behind to beat Adrian and claim their fourth consecutive national championship. On Sunday, the City of Plattsburgh got the chance to honor their heroes.

For the first time, the Cardinals paraded through town and campus, with all four national championship trophies in tow. The route ended at Stafford arena, where the team was presented with congratulatory proclamations from the student body and several dignitaries including Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was the culmination of an incredible four years for the Cardinal seniors, who won 116 games with just five losses and four ties over their careers.

"Absolutely incredible, I would have never thought that this would happen," said senior goalie Camille Leonard. "I think all of us are still on cloud nine and it hasn't really hit us yet."

"Honestly it's unbelievable, an unbelievable feeling. It's indescribable actually," said senior forward Jordan Lipson. "We never thought this would happen. It's the first time it's ever happened and we're happy to be a part of it."