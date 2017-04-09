Top 3 on 3 for April 9th

At number three, the South Burlington girls lacrosse team took down Rice Wednesday with goals like this: Annika Nielsen lobs it to Dakota Crane who rifled it into the back of the net in the Rebel win.



At number two, Josh Brown had a day to lead Mount Mansfield over defending D2 Champ Burlington. His natural hat trick in the second quarter helped the Cougars to an 8-2 win.

And at number one, the Vermont Bucks are still rolling! Jeff Ward picks off Justin Chaires and throws a vicious stiff arm as part of a pick six in the Bucks' 75-13 win. Ward helping keep Vermont atop the CanAm Indoor Football League standings and sealing the top sport in this weeks Top 3 on 3.