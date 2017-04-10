Schumer pushes for malt barley crop insurance in NY

FULTON, N.Y. (AP) - Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make crop insurance for malt barley available to more New York farmers to help the craft brewing industry in the state.

Schumer was at the 1886 Malt House in Oswego County on Monday to make his pitch to protect against risks associated with growing the crop.

New York's farm and craft breweries need state-grown malt barley to make their beer, but many farmers are unwilling to plant it because it's prone to losses from severe weather and disease.

Schumer says more farmers would take the risk if they had access to federal crop insurance like growers do in other states. Right now, the insurance is available in only four New York counties.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)