NY fire departments plan open houses to recruit volunteers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - More than 300 volunteer fire departments across New York are planning open houses to recruit new members.

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York is holding the seventh annual RecruitNY weekend on April 29-30. Volunteer firefighters at local departments will conduct firehouse tours, demonstrate firefighting techniques and allow visitors to try on gear.

Residents can find out if a local department is participating in the open house event by looking online at www.recruitny.org .

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York represents about 110,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in the state.

