Gas prices rising in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices are rising in northern New England, although they remain below the national average.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 4.4 cents to $2.31 per gallon last week. In New Hampshire, the average price rose 4.3 cents, to $2.25 per gallon. The price in Vermont rose 3.2 cents per gallon, to $2.33.

Elsewhere, the national average rose 5.7 cents to $2.39 per gallon. That's an increase of 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and 34.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

