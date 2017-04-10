NH budget wrangling moves to Senate after House's failure

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate is starting its work on the state budget after the House failed to pass a spending plan last week.

The House adjourned on Thursday after failing to reach a deal. House Republican leadership had backed the House Finance Committee's $11.9 billion plan, which would have sent millions of dollars to cities and towns for property tax relief and increased spending in several areas. But a conservative bloc of Republicans felt the budget spent too much.

The unprecedented stalemate handed fresh power to the Senate to dictate the terms of budget negotiations. The Senate Finance Committee begins its work on Monday, using Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget as a starting point.

